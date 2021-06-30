Subpoenas will now be issued in State Assembly impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo

Investigators are now allowed to take testimony under oath.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues and lawmakers are now taking new action to find out whether the governor has committed any wrongdoing worthy enough of being removed from office.

Lawmakers on the Assembly Judiciary Committee, overseeing the impeachment investigation into Cuomo say the committee will now start to issue subpoenas.

Also, attorneys leading the investigation have been given the authority to act as a commission, and that’s key.

"That allows our independent counsel to take testimony, witnesses under oath," Democratic Assemblyman Charles Levine said.

Added Jimmy Vielkind, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal: "It’s unclear who has testified. Before the Assembly’s effort, some of the women who complained about Governor Cuomo’s behavior have spoken to their investigators. Others have said they’ve been reluctant to do so."

On the issuing of subpoenas, Republican State Senator Robb Ortt welcomed the move, but he says this should’ve been done from the start.

Other issues remain.

"There are still concerns among some Republican lawmakers, as well as critics of the governor, that the Assembly investigation is not sufficiently independent," Vielkind said.

"There have also been concerns by some of the women who accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct about testifying both before an investigation overseen by Attorney General Letitia James and the Assembly’s outside investigation."

Lawmakers say the Assembly Judiciary Committee has obtained more than 100,000 pieces of material related to its investigation from emails and texts to photos and personnel records.

"I am very pleased with the continued progress of the investigation," Levine said.

It's a wide-ranging probe that’s looking into allegations that include whether the governor sexually harassed and assaulted women, the nursing home scandal, and whether the governor used state resources to publish a book on the state’s response to the pandemic.