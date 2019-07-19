BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers of the annual Subaru 4-Mile Chase are adding extra water stops and misting stations to help runners keep cool in the extreme heat that's expected Friday evening.

The race begins at 7 p.m. and travels down Delaware Avenue and up Elmwood Avenue through parts of the Elmwood Village.

Race director Jim Nowicki tells 2 On Your Side they'll have a misting station at the start of the race near Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, plus water and misting stations at miles one, two, and three.

Nowicki said races of this distance typically don't have as many water stops, but they wanted to ensure that people are getting plenty of water along the route.

There will be another misting station close to the finish line, along with plenty of water, ice, and two showers at the finish line for people to cool off.

Ambulance crews and medical staff from UB Sports Medicine will be on standby at the finish line if any runner needs medical assistance.

Packet pickup begins at 11 a.m. and organizers and volunteers will remind race participants to begin hydrating several hours before the race.