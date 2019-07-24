We've had some great beach weather here in Western New York, however the community knows that it's not a given that those beaches will be open. That's because of high bacteria levels in the water.

A new study from the Environment America Research and Policy Center found Western New York has some of the worst in New York State.

It looked at last year's numbers to see how often those beaches were unsafe for swimming and Woodlawn Beach was second worst in the state with only 55 percent of the days safe for swimming.

Erie, Chautauqua and Niagara counties were the three worst counties in the state on the list.