BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new national health study has Erie and Niagara counties near the bottom of the healthiest counties in the state.

Out of 62 counties, Erie came in 56th and Niagara landed 58th in the 10th annual list by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

That ranking takes into account factors like access to health care, smoking, drinking and chronic diseases, which is why local officials say things are trending in the right direction here, despite the low ranking.

The highest ranked county in Western New York was Wyoming, coming in 24th on the list.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Doctors say daily low-dose aspirin does not prevent heart attacks, strokes

Eating eggs daily increases risk of heart disease, early death: study

Pancreatic cancer experts on early detection