BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new report ranks Buffalo low on the list of cities across American with the safest drivers.

Allstate released their annual "America's Best Driver Report" for 2018 and the Queen City ranks low across all three categories, including, rain and snow.

The report ranks 200 of the largest U.S. cities and their surrounding suburban metropolitan areas that have the safest drivers.

Buffalo is ranked 144th in the 'Rain and Snow' category and the overall ranking.

In 2017, Buffalo was ranked 152nd overall.

View the full "America's Best Driver Report" here.