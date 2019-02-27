BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is known as the 'City of Good Neighbors' and a city on the rise, but a new study has Buffalo at the bottom of a new list.

WalletHub has released its list of "2019's Hardest-Working Cities in America" and Buffalo is in the bottom three.

To determine the list, WalletHub looked at employment rates to average weekly work hours to share of workers with multiple jobs.

Out of 116 cities across America, Buffalo is 114th.

The hardest working city in America is Anchorage, Alaska followed by San Francisco, California, and Irving, Texas.

And, to round out the bottom three is Buffalo, Burlington, Vermont, and the least-hardest working city in America is Detriot, Michigan.