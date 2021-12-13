Students at Salamanca Schools returning to in-person learning Thursday

The Salamanca School District will resume in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 16.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Just as we have seen with rapid fluctuations in COVID case counts, a local school district is once again changing its policy for remote instruction for its students. 2 On Your Side got the latest from the Salamanca School District in Cattaraugus County Monday afternoon.

The school district has briefly gone to remote learning this year for other instances like mold in the elementary school and then a COVID induced staffing shortage. But this time administrators decided to go remote once more with the soaring projected four-fold case count up to 80 or more for positive cases or quarantined students due to potential classroom exposure.

Superintendent Robert Breidenstein says it is unusual since most schools are seen as safe low risk transmission places.

"This was really our first verified contact trace in school transmission," Breidenstein said. "And what we believe has happened is we had a number of students come to school symptomatic but not really ill. And we had some staff members come to work that were in the same boat."

That prompted the original remote learning decision through the holiday break. But then over the weekend there was a revised downward case load with intensive contact tracing easing fears somewhat.

So now for remote learning Breidenstein says, "We will be open for in person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 16."

While some parents have not been happy and confused with these policy shifts, Breidenstein says they're willing to be overly cautious.

"I am not opposed to having to shut down again if the numbers warrant that. And that's why it's absolutely essential that everyone follow the protocol," Breidenstein said.

That means staying home if a student or school staffer feels sick, and don't break quarantine if you're exposed. The City of Salamanca mayor, who required masks in City Hall in September as cases started rising, is frustrated as well.