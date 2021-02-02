Students, staff return to remote learning following water main break at Buffalo Public School 59A

A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools says all in-person students and staff at PS 59A will return to remote learning until the issue has been resolved.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some students in the City of Buffalo will be returning to remote learning this week due to a water main break.

According to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District, a water main break occurred Monday at PS 59A, formerly PS 90, located at 50 A Street.

At this time, all in-person students and staff at PS 59A will return to remote learning until the issue has been resolved.

This announcement comes after thousands of students at the Buffalo Public Schools returned to in-person learning on Monday.