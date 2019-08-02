BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Starpoint Invent-A-Thon took place Thursday night, featuring more than 100 new inventions from elementary school kids.

Third graders Gianna and Leah created "The Degermerizer" to help keep hands sanitized.

Fourth grade boy scouts Nathan and John came up with "H2O On-the-Go" while they were out on a hike and realized they needed something to hold their water bottles.

But fifth grader Shannon's invention, the Cool Helmet 2.0, was inspired by something much more personal. "My brother actually had really bad symptoms of heat stroke this summer, and I knew I needed to fix that."

"This year we noticed that with the Invent-A-Thon, the children did a lot of research, which is neat," said Susan Coffed, co-advisor of the event. "They're looking to other sources, finding information and then gathering it and putting it toward the invention."