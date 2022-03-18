Students drop off homemade cards to patients, staff at Mercy Hospital

Notre Dame Academy started making cards two years ago thanking staff and wishing patients to get well soon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students from Notre Dame Academy dropped off homemade St. Patrick's Day cards to staff and patients at Mercy Hospital this week.

The school started making cards two years ago thanking staff and wishing patients to get well soon. This was the first time they were able to drop off the letters in person handing them over to a group of nurses.

"All these workers worked really, really hard to save people's lives and we all at Notre Dame Academy really really appreciate it," said Amber Vanderbush, a 5th grade student at Notre Dame Academy.

"Getting a thank you for anyone is wonderful but from the kids it's especially encouraging," said Angela Broughton, a nurse a Mercy Hospital.

Each month a different grade level at Notre Dame makes cards for local hospitals and nursing homes including the VA Hospital in Buffalo and John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.