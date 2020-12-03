SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Students at Prospect Elementary School in Salamanca has been evacuated due to a train accident.

The Salamanca School District posted on Facebook that the accident could possibly cause an argon gas leak.

All students have been evacuated and taken to the high school. Parents can pick up their children at the high school auditorium after 10am. You must have proper identification.

School officials say all the students are safe, and were evacuated as a precaution. Lunches will be served for Prospect students who remain in school.