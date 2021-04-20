Student protesters demand that racially-charged incidents are addressed at Buffalo State College

The protest highlighted how emotions are breaking out at Buff State. Students are demanding college leadership address recent racially-charged incidents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lecturer at SUNY Buffalo State College is under review after comments she made about Black Lives Matter were recorded and posted on social media.

This as many students across campus are demanding Buff State leaders address racially-charged incidents at the school, where there was a protest Tuesday.

The protest highlighted how emotions are breaking out at Buff State. Students are demanding college leadership address recent racially-charged incidents. One of them involving a part-time instructor.

"This is me speaking honestly and you guys have to respond honestly with what you think with what you feel about this I am sick of talking about Black Lives Matter, alright I said it," the instructor said.

Students have identified that the instructor is Erica Cope. She is listed on Buff State’s website as a lecturer in the College Writing Program.

Jahnay Morehead says she recorded the video in September when she had Cope as a professor.

"She definitely did bring it up randomly," Morehead said. "There was a few students kind of agree with her unfortunately, there were some students that were like whoa, wait a minute, but no one really wanted to speak out because of the consequences that could prevail."

Morehead says she held onto the video until she heard about Tuesday's protest and posted the video on social media.

We did reach out to Cope, who wrote back to 2 On Your Side’s Karys Belger saying that she has been told not to respond to this situation for the time being that she may have to get an attorney and doesn’t think it’s wise to talk about this now.

Another student here says he was racially profiled last month.

"They tried to point me out at a party where a lot of students were gathered and I wasn’t there and the only thing they could go off of from camera footage was from the guy’s build and skin color," said Clarence Shepard, a Buff State senior, who says he was brought up on Code of Conduct violations that were vacated after a hearing.

"It’s just the trauma that comes after it, like I told this group, I haven’t really slept in the last few nights," Shepard said.

In response to the video on social media, Buff State’s president Kate Conway-Turner released a statement saying in part that Buff State doesn’t have the full context of the comments, still the viewpoint is counter to what the college stands for and that Buffalo State is reviewing what happened.