Student from SUNY Buffalo State College reported missing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A student from SUNY Buffalo State College has been reported missing, according to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, was reported missing on April 24, and may be in need of medical attention. The NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse says Dennis may be in the Buffalo area or may travel to Yonkers.

SUNY Police Buffalo State College are investigating.

Dennis is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.