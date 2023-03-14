16-year-old facing charge for allegedly making online threat against the Albion School District

According to the Albion Police Department, on Tuesday morning this district was alerted about a threatening message on Snap Chat that had been made toward the school

ALBION, N.Y. — A 16-year-old student is facing charges after allegedly making a threat on social media targeting the Albion School District with violence.

According to the Albion Police Department, on Tuesday morning this district was alerted about a threatening message on Snap Chat that had been made toward the school.

Local law enforcement along with the Albion school officials were able to locate the 16-year-old Albion student responsible for making the post.

Police said the suspect and his family cooperated, and the student was transported to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

He told sheriff investigators that "the post was just a joke and he was just playing around."

The suspect is facing a charge of making a terrorist threat and was arraigned in Orleans County Youth Court. He was released to the custody of his mother, to immediately report to Orleans County Probation for intake and electronic monitoring, the sheriff's office said.