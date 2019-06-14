CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A special house was auctioned off in Cheektowaga on Friday.

The 1,200 square foot modular home was built by students with the Erie-1 BOCES building trades program. Students have been building homes through the program for around 20 years.

Instructors with ERIE-1 BOCES say the skilled trades are always looking for qualified workers and this project has the students ready for a career.

"So many contractors are looking for skilled workers right now. They're in demand," said building trades instructor Michael Hughes. "And this is one of the best senior classes we've had. They all did an internship where they went out and worked for a contractor for three weeks, and just about every one of them got offered a job."

The house sold for $38,000 at Friday's auction at the Harkness Career and Technical Center on Aero Drive.