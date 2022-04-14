x
Student arrested following threat at Starpoint Middle School

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it had received a possible threat of violence at the school on April 8.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Starpoint Middle School student has been arrested after allegedly making threats toward the school last week.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it had received a possible threat of violence at the school on April 8. Following an investigation by the sheriff's office, a juvenile student was arrested and charged with one count of making a terroristic threat (a class D felony).

The sheriff's office went on to say that the juvenile was released to the custody of their parents and will appear at Niagara County Probation on a future date.

No further information has been provided at this time.

