Strut Your Pup contest and Dog Walk to benefit City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Saturday's event at Delaware Park is open to all WNY dog owners.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a great way to get some exercise and show off your pup? If so, head to Delaware Park for the inaugural Strut Your Pup Contest and Dog Walk to support the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

The event takes place Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m. near the Amherst Street and Colvin Drive entrance to the park. Tickets range from $25-$45 (depending on participation) with all proceeds going towards the shelter.

The 'Strut Contest' will be a pampered pooch showcase featuring two divisions, dogs up to 50 pounds and dogs over 50 pounds competing for Best Costume, Best Strut, Pawsitive Personality and the crowning of the 2021 Primo Pooch.

Following the Strut Contest, a socially distanced walk around Ring Road will close out the event.