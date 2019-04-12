BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has ordered an emergency demolition for a building at 435 Ellicott Street.

The roof of the building has buckled, sending debris onto the street, and crews are worried the remaining roof could slide off.

Ellicott Street between Chippewa and St. Michael could remain closed for most of the day.

Firefighters do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time.

