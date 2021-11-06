Struck by vehicle in Town of Niagara, landscaper suffers head injury

NIAGARA, N.Y. — A landscaper was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning in the Town of Niagara and was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.
The 29-year-old Lockport man, Nicholas R. Hager, is being treated for serious head trauma, according to New York State Police.
State Police say the incident happened at 9:13 a.m., when a 2014 Honda CRV driven by 80-year-old Mary A. Ventry of Lewiston was heading east on Grauer Road. Hager was blowing grass off the roadway at the time.
No charges have been filed.
The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Town of Niagara Police Department helped with the investigation.