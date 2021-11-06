Struck by vehicle in Town of Niagara, landscaper suffers head injury

A 29-year-old Lockport man, Nicholas R. Hager, is being treated for serious head trauma at ECMC, according to New York State Police.

NIAGARA, N.Y. — A landscaper was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning in the Town of Niagara and was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.

The 29-year-old Lockport man, Nicholas R. Hager, is being treated for serious head trauma, according to New York State Police.

State Police say the incident happened at 9:13 a.m., when a 2014 Honda CRV driven by 80-year-old Mary A. Ventry of Lewiston was heading east on Grauer Road. Hager was blowing grass off the roadway at the time.

No charges have been filed.