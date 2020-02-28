MAYVILLE, N.Y. — There was snow on the ground in Mayville in Chautauqua County, but nothing out of the ordinary on Thursday night.

It's the strong winds that have been the main problem here.

As county leaders told 2 On Your Side, they're preparing for whatever could be coming Friday.

"Right now as you see, southern Chautauqua County is getting hit pretty good," County Executive P.J. Wendel said, adding that the worst part of it could still be ahead of them.

The storm first hit the Southern Tier on Wednesday night.

"You plan for these blizzard like situations and heavy snowfalls, and you hope they don't happen, but when they do, we're prepared and ready to go," Wendel said.

He said making sure Chautauqua County is ready to take on the rest of the storm is a team effort.

Wendel says he's been in contact with several county agencies and leaders, such as Brad Bentley, the director of public facilities.

"We're just running 24 hours a day," Bentley said. "As soon as the trucks come back, we load them back up with salt, the drivers change over on their shifts, and they're right back out there doing the same thing we're doing — plowing and salting the roads."

Bentley says their crews are always prepared for this type of weather.

"We have three dispatches. One in Falkner, Sheridan, and Sherman, and they're good at keeping track of the weather and making sure were out in time," Bentley said.

But one of the challenges during this storm is low visibility, so county officials are urging community members to stay off the roads if they can.

"If you do have to be out, take it cautiously. Leave a lot of distance between us and the plow. Don't try to pass a plow. They're going slow for a reason. The road in front of them is worse than what you're seeing," Bentley said.

Added Wendel: "Very dedicated crew. They know what they're doing. This is their job. This is what they live for, and we can't thank them enough. Every resident in Chautauqua County, if you have a chance, reach out and shake the hand and pat one of the plow drivers on the back because they really do a great job."

