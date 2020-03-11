Strong winds cause power outages in Niagara, Erie counties

Over 1,000 power outages were reported in Niagara County Monday night.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for most of Western New York, and some areas are experiencing power outages in result.

At 10:20 p.m. Niagara County had the largest amount of power outages with over 1,300 National Grid customers without power. Most of the power outages were in the area of Wheatfield, Cambria and North Tonawanda.

Just after 11 p.m. power was restored to all Niagara County residents.

Meanwhile, 383 National Grid customers were without power in Erie County at 11 p.m. The restoration time for those customers is estimated at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition, NYSEG reports that 310 Erie County residents are also without power. No restoration time has been given.