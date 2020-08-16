Strong storm brings some flash flooding to parts of Buffalo

At the intersection of Genesee and Roetzer streets, east of MLK Park, some cars were stalling out as they attempted to cross high waters underneath a viaduct.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Strong storms that passed through Western New York Saturday night also brought flash flooding to the City of Buffalo.

As we typically see with storms, it was especially an issue near viaducts.

At the intersection of Genesee and Roetzer streets, east of MLK Park, cars were stalling out as they attempted to cross high waters underneath a viaduct.

2 On Your Side also saw some flooding along Main Street near the medical campus.

There were no immediate reports of property damage, and National Grid and NYSEG reported only minor outages throughout the night.

In downtown Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays endured their first home rain delay since 2003. That's because their normal home, the Rogers Centre, has a fully retractable motorized roof.

