Strike reaches Day 9 at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The strike at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital entered its ninth day Saturday, with both Catholic Health and the union representing over 2,000 workers, the CWA, still trying to work out a deal.

Saturday's rain did not stop picketers from making sure their demands are heard. Several downstate lawmakers stopped by including New York State Senator Jabari Brisport, Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, and former Democratic Gubernatorial challenger Zephyr Teachout.

The latest bargaining update from the union posted Friday said CWA negotiators and Catholic Health had moved closer to resolving their staffing proposal differences. Staffing has been the union's number one priority. Discussions about retroactive pay, wage increases, and benefits still appear to be in the works.