Strike at Mercy Hospital continues into 2nd day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The strike at Mercy Hospital has entered its second day after Catholic Health and CWA Local 1133 failed to reach a deal.

Union members were outside the hospital in South Buffalo overnight and the CWA says 2,500 members are prepared to continue this strike for as long as it takes to get a fair deal from Catholic Health.

Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan insisted that he presented what the CWA was looking for in the last contract proposal.

CWA area director Debbie Hayes, however fired back and said a solution for staffing, a top priority for the union, wasn't presented until the final hours and they ultimately chose not to delay their strike. It's still unclear when negotiations could resume.

"I want to be very, very clear we are ready willing and able to get back to the bargaining table, we have federal mediators involved and if those federal mediators call us and say, I need you back, we'll be back there," Hayes said.

Meanwhile, Sullivan told 2 On Your Side during a press conference Friday afternoon, "We are in the middle of working with the department of health we are in the middle of stabilizing staff here at this facility and any other Mercy Hospital facilities. And we want to back at the table, but our number one priority that was thrusted upon us was that we have safe patient care at Mercy and that's the priority of everyone at Catholic Health."