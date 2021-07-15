Stretch of Walden Avenue closed near the Galleria due to commercial fire

A working fire in a building used for storage has forced a stretch of Walden Avenue to be closed down during one of the busiest times of day.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A working fire on Dale Road in Cheektowaga is having a major impact on a very busy stretch of Walden Avenue. The site of the fire is almost directly across the street from the Walden Galleria.

As of 5 PM, Walden Avenue is closed in both directions between Galleria Drive and Thruway Plaza Drive and is expected to be closed for most of the evening. Drivers are strongly urged to avoid the area.

The fire call came out shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. Cheektowaga Police say the building was currently being used for storage by a private citizen. The mutual-aid fire brought out firefighters from much of the town, as well as Lancaster and Depew.