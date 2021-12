Police say Broadway is closed in both directions between Schwartz and Pavement Roads and will be for some time.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A section of Broadway in the Town of Lancaster is currently closed due to what police say is a 'serious' accident.

Broadway is closed in both directions between Schwartz and Pavement Roads and is expected to remain that way for some time according to a Lancaster Police Facebook post.

Drivers are being asked to avoid travel in the area if possible.