BUFFALO, NY-- The 35th annual Taste of Buffalo will be held this weekend in downtown Buffalo.

This year, more streets will be closed as the festival has been extended along Delaware Avenue.

Beginning Friday at noon, southbound traffic on Delaware Avenue will be closed at noon from West Tupper to around Niagara Square. At 5pm, Delaware Avenue will close northbound from Niagara Square to West Tupper.

Streets adjacent to the Taste of Buffalo will also be closed, including:

Tracy Street between Elmwood & Delaware

Johnson Park between Elmwood & Delaware

Chippewa Street between Elmwood & Franklin (Chippewa will re-open to traffic between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7, it will reopen permanently at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 8)

West Genesee between Franklin & Niagara Square

Court Street between Franklin & Niagara Square

Niagara between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Perkins between Elmwood & Niagara Square

Jerge between Elmwood & Niagara Square

West Mohawk between Elmwood & Franklin

West Huron between Elmwood & Franklin

Cary between Elmwood & Delaware

© 2018 WGRZ