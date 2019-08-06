BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marked the first day of the Allentown Art Festival, which is now in its 62nd year.

The festival filled the streets of Allentown with nearly 400 vendors from Western New York and beyond, displaying and selling their art.

The festival resumes Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To many Western New Yorkers, it's the event that signifies the kickoff to the summer. More than 370 vendors set up shop along Delaware Avenue, Franklin, and Allen.

This year's festival has expanded to include music and other entertainment, along with artists both from Buffalo and beyond displaying and selling their creations. Some of the artwork categories are clay, drawing and graphics, glass and acrylic, jewelry, painting, photography, and mixed media.

You can find a full festival guide including a map and list of street closures here.

