Road closures announced for Buffalo's New Year's Eve ball drop

Some road closures will start as early as 10:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, most will reopen by 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Street closures for the New Year's Eve ball drop at The Electric Tower were announced by the City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works on Thursday.

“I ask Buffalo residents, downtown workers and visitors to take note of the schedule of street closures which will take place, starting early tomorrow morning, Friday, December 31, ahead of the in-person New Year’s Eve festivities, which will culminate with the Ball Drop and fireworks display,” said Michael J. Finn, P.E., commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets.

The following is a list of street closings for New Year’s Eve:

10:30 a.m. - Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower (between Genesee and East Huron streets) will close for stage setup

11 a.m. - West Huron Street (between Pearl and Main streets) and East Huron Street (between Main and Ellicott streets) will close

2 p.m. - Chippewa Street (between Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street) and Washington Street (between Mohawk and East Huron streets, as well as between Genesee and Chippewa streets)

4 p.m. - Genesee Street (between E. Huron to Ellicott streets)

All streets except Chippewa Street will reopen at 2 a.m. New Year's Day. Chippewa Street will remain closed until 8 a.m.

People who plan on attending the event in-person are reminding to make smart choices regarding COVID-19.

“I urge attendees to wear masks and practice Covid safety to help reduce the spread of the virus heading into 2022. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. If you’re not vaccinated, please consider staying home and watching the Ball Drop on my Facebook page or on TV,” Mayor Byron Brown said.