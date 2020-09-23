Stray cat in Westfield confirmed to have rabies

Anyone who may have come in contact with the cat is being advised to call the health department at (716) 753-4772.

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is looking to identify anyone who may have come in direct contact with a rabid cat in the Village of Westfield.

The cat was described as an adult black cat with a small white patch on its chest and was said to be in the area of Clinton Street, between Portage Road and Franklin Street on or before September 16.

The health department says a stray cat was confirmed to have rabies.