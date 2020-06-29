Strawberry Moon Festival at Artpark featuring the BPO postponed

The performance with the Jon Lehrer Dance Company set for August 1 will be rescheduled for sometime next summer.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A much anticipated performance featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Jon Lehrer Dance Company at Artpark will not take place on August 1 as planned.

The Strawberry Moon Festival will now take place sometime during the the summer of 2021.

The festival celebrates Native American traditions and culture. Instead of music and dance on August 1, Artpark will unveil the Native American Peace Garden, a reflection space for healing, celebration and tranquility. The garden will be located in the Lower Park (South 4th Street entrance). It's designed in the sacred shape of the Turtle and overlooks the Niagara River.

In addition to providing a space for relaxation and reflection, the peaceful space will also act as an ongoing Native American outdoor land-based classroom with many Strawberry Moon Festival programs to be offered in the future.