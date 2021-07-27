Strategic planning for Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor coming along

The commission met Tuesday night along with members of the community to discuss the vision for the corridor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor is coming along.

They had Strategic Planning Consultant, Moody Nolan, discuss the feedback and ideas from the community that has developed over the past several months.

The planning process, which will guide the development of the plan, will be structured as six phases of work which includes:

Consensus building and stakeholder engagement program Project familiarization and scoping Best practices research Draft Strategic Action Plan Stakeholder and public review of draft Strategic Action Plan Finalize Strategic Action Plan.