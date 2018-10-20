WEST SENECA, N.Y. - Storms that rolled through Western New York damaged an apartment building in West Seneca Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from the West Seneca Police department, a woman claims she saw a funnel cloud touch down in the area on Greenmeadow Drive.

The woman also claims the funnel cloud uprooted a tree and then touched down on the condominium complex where it tore part of the roof off of the building.

Police are also saying damage from the roof also damaged a garage adjacent to the building.

There was no report of injuries.

The National Weather Service has said it is looking into what happened. We will provide any updates to you when they come in.

