BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our area is getting a brief break from rain late Saturday evening before rain showers and a few storms move back in overnight and into Sunday morning.

There were several storm reports from strong to severe storms that moved though parts of the Southern Tier during late Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Several trees and wires were reported down in West Ellery from thunderstorm wind damage, also some trees and power lines down on North Main Street in Jamestown. Several underpasses were reported flooded on the west side of Jamestown and route 394 was closed due to flooding. Also water was reported on Route 219 near Limestone at 4:45 p.m. Half-inch size hail was reported in Allegany, and penny size hail in Jamestown.

Showers and a few storms are likely Sunday morning, then we expect dry conditions and gradually clearing skies later in the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The combination of very high lake levels and moderate to strong northwest winds will result in greater wave action and an increase in lakeshore flooding on the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario, from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Possible impacts are, lakeshore flooding may increase, especially in bays, inlets, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Wave action will produce an increase in shoreline erosion.