BUFFALO, N.Y. - Severe thunderstorms that rolled through Western New York Friday evening has left thousands without power.

Here is a list of power outages by county taken from NYSEG and National Grid's websites:

NATIONAL GRID:

Cattaraugus County: 4,700 customers effected Restoration time: 8:30 p.m.

Chautauqua County: 3,413 customers effected Restoration time: 8:15 p.m.

Erie County: 1,505 customers effected Restoration time: 8:45 p.m.

Niagara County: 78 customers effected Restoration time: Assessing Condition

Orleans County: 158 customers effected Restoration time: 8:30 p.m.



NYSEG:

Cattaraugus County: 934 customers effected

Chautauqua County: 437 customers effected

Erie County 83 customers effected

There is no word on NYSEG's website on restoration time. This story will be updated frequently as we monitor restoration times and customers effected.

