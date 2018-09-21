BUFFALO, N.Y. - Severe thunderstorms that rolled through Western New York Friday evening has left thousands without power.

Here is a list of power outages by county taken from NYSEG and National Grid's websites:

NATIONAL GRID:

  • Cattaraugus County: 4,700 customers effected
    • Restoration time: 8:30 p.m.
  • Chautauqua County: 3,413 customers effected
    • Restoration time: 8:15 p.m.
  • Erie County: 1,505 customers effected
    • Restoration time: 8:45 p.m.
  • Niagara County: 78 customers effected
    • Restoration time: Assessing Condition
  • Orleans County: 158 customers effected
    • Restoration time: 8:30 p.m.

NYSEG:

  • Cattaraugus County: 934 customers effected
  • Chautauqua County: 437 customers effected
  • Erie County 83 customers effected

There is no word on NYSEG's website on restoration time. This story will be updated frequently as we monitor restoration times and customers effected.

