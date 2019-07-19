BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 1,400 customers are without power in Western New York after an afternoon storm blew through the area Friday afternoon.

NYSEG reports that 1,041 customers are without power in Cheektowaga, in areas near the airport. The company says power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.

A representative for National Grid said 362 customers were without power, with 200 of those in Genesee County and the rest in the Buffalo-Niagara region. The spokesperson did not say when power was expected to be restored.

