BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ralph C. Wilson Jr., Centennial Park, formerly known as LaSalle Park, was closed Tuesday afternoon due to the damage from last week's winter storm.

That storm pushed water and ice from the lake up onto the shore leaving a dangerous situation near the edge of the water where some spots are caving in. A city spokesperson says the park will be closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic as repairs begin.

"This is occuring along the entire length of the Centennial Park seawall, that's approximately one mile of area," said Buffalo DPW Commissioner Michael Finn. "It's common that after a storm, we'll see one or two areas that show signs of caving in, and we're able to address those with our normal crews as a normal course of business. This is above and beyond that."

Officials from the City of Buffalo Department of Public Works say the park could reopen by the weekend or early next week.

