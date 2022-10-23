Store 716 hosts bye-week party

There were pop-up shops, beer tasting, and free pizza from Grasso's. Plus chances to win prizes like a signed Josh Allen jersey.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Of course, this week is a bye week for the Buffalo Bills team and with no Bills football to watch, Store 716 decided to host a bye week party Saturday to keep the enthusiasm going.

"People really love coming to things like this cause they find unique items they won't find anywhere else. All these vendors and us, we make our own things you only find them here. So people really appreciate that," David Gram owner of Store 716.

The Depew store also invited guests to sign their I believe wall, which features hundreds of signatures and messages written by Bills fans from Western New York and across the country.