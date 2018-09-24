BUFFALO, N.Y. - A family in Lovejoy is without a van and a specialized stroller for their disabled son. Eddie "Little Eddie" Kast is 37, but about the size of a 7-year-old child.

He has microcephaly, a rare neurological condition in which an infant's head is significantly smaller than the heads of other children of the same age and sex. Little Eddie also has vision damage.

On Sunday, his father drove to the China Kitchen on Harlem Road near Walden to pick up dinner for the family. He parked, but left the keys in the ignition when he walked inside the restaurant.

A thief jumped in the vehicle and took off and inside was a specialized stroller, harmonicas and personal papers and pictures.

Someone stole a van with equipment needed for a family’s disabled son. The story at 5:30 on Channel 2. Missing van: 2005 Dodge Caravan, It’s grey, NY License plate COSMIC1 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/M6lKuP23kO — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) September 24, 2018

Earlier this year Little Eddie suffered a catastrophic seizure.

During the day, he attends a special program through People Inc.

The missing harmonicas makes the family sad because music is part of their son's therapy to deal with sensory deficits.

Cheektowaga Police are on the look out for the stolen grey/silver 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan with a vanity white NY license plate COSMIC1

"Because of his disabilities, Little Eddie wants to go for a ride in a van, or a walk in a stroller and listen to his dad play the harmonica," and now all those items are gone.

If you have any information on the vehicle, they should contact Cheektowaga Police.

