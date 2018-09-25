BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood says they are forever grateful for the concern shown when their family vehicle was stolen with special equipment for their disabled son. The good news is that the vehicle was recovered.

Ed Kast arrived at Cheektowaga police headquarters Tuesday morning to pick up his truck. It was stolen on Sunday after he left the keys in the ignition in a parking lot outside a Harlem Road restaurant.

"On Dartmouth Avenue in the city of Buffalo, Buffalo police received a call of a loud party and when they got to the scene they located the vehicle," Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Jim Speyer said.

It is a happy ending because the specialized stroller was still inside, but the 2005 Dodge Caravan wouldn't start when Kast went to pick it up.

"It looks like they left my personal effects behind and my harmonicas are still in there," Kast said.

The stroller is for little Eddie. He's 37-years-old, but very small with disabilities. His stroller is vital.

"I'm overjoyed to find that in tact and one piece and serviceable. And Eddie can go for another spin, so we will bust it out when I pick him up from his program today," Kast added.

Former Buffalo Sabre Pat Kaleta made a donation for the family to buy a new stroller.

"My first thought is to offer it back to the foundation and if they have a different idea, it's money we could use to take care of Eddie's ride here," Kast said. "We will gladly offer it back. It's good to have a happy ending to what started out to be a complicated tale of misdeeds."

