BUFFALO, N.Y. — A jury has told a federal judge their deliberations have 'stalled' in the trial of a Buffalo Police officer accused of using excessive force.

Officer Corey Krug faces three counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of falsifying a report in relation to three separate incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors in the opening statements said that in each instance Krug used excessive force, hitting three men with either his nightstick or flashlight, causing physical injury and that none of them fought back.

Krug has been an officer for more than 18 years.