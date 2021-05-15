Still missing: Search for Cole Geise continues in Olean

The Olean Police captain in charge of the investigation says police have exhausted all of their leads and will only continue the search if a credible tip comes in.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Cole Geise of Olean still has not been found. He has been missing since the beginning of the month.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Olean Police Department Friday night to see if there were any new leads. The captain in charge of the investigation says police have exhausted all of their leads and will only continue the search if a credible tip comes in.

"We don't have a place to search. We've searched everywhere that we can think of. When we get a new tip or a lead that takes us somewhere to search, we'll organize one quickly and go search," the captain said.

"We did have the state police, underwater recovery team come down. We did look in the river, they again did it today [Friday] in the river banks, also in the river, so no luck yet."

If you know anything you are asked to call the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677.

"It gets worse and worse every night that he's gone," said Steve Geise, Cole's father, recently told 2 On Your Side.

Steve added, "Everybody loves Cole, and we just want to know something. That's the hard part, not knowing anything."

Both of Cole's parents were at a search in Olean last weekend. They said whether it's one person or 100 people searching, they will be doing all they can to find their son.