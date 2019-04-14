BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Buffalo Bill is offering something special to a member of BillsMafia.

It was announced earlier this month that former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood and wide receiver Stevie Johnson will announce selections for the team at the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

In a Tweet Saturday night, Johnson announced that he wants to offer his selection to BillsMafia member, Pancho Billa.

It was announced Friday that doctors found something on Pancho's lung that they didn't like, so he had to be admitted for further testing.

Johnson said Pancho is the heart and soul of BillsMafia.

