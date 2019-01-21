WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Have you ever dreamed of owning a pet store? Well, there is one up for sale.

Local staple, "Steve's Wonderful World of Pets" in Williamsville, is looking for a new owner.

Rev. Steve Lane is the current owner, and after 27 years, he says the time has come to sell.

“We love helping people with their pet needs,” Steve Lane said. “It is a mission in its own right, but God has another call for me.”

Lane will transition into a new role as pastor of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo.

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Buffalo is handling the sale of the business.If you are interested, you are asked to contact Lidia Couzo at (716) 580-3173.