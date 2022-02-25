Steve K. Soute, JD announced as Canisius College president

Steve K. Stoute, JD will serve as Canisius' 25th president. His tenure will begin July 1, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Canisius College Board of Trustees announced the school's new president.

Steve K. Stoute, JD will serve as Canisius' 25th president. The official announcement will come at an event at Canisius College Friday morning. His tenure will begin July 1.

Stoute, who previously worked as vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff at DePaul University in Chicago, replaces John J. Hurley who announced his retirement after serving 12 years as president.

“We were extremely impressed with President-elect Stoute’s experience and accomplishments,” said Martin J. Berardi ’79, chair of the college’s Board of Trustees. “He is an exceptional leader who will bring a vision and passion for Canisius College and Catholic, Jesuit higher education here in Western New York.”

“Presidential transitions are important moments in the life of a university,” said Hurley. “I’m confident that Steve Stoute will bring fresh perspectives to the challenges and opportunities in front of us and form a new strategic vision that will build on the fundamental strengths of Canisius and secure an even brighter future for us.”

“I believe in the transformative power of Catholic higher education because that is my life story,” Stoute said. “At this moment in our history, Canisius College is being called to transform our city, region, country and world by educating the next generation of leaders—individuals who are equity-minded, justice-oriented and values-centered. I am excited to engage all our constituents and collaborators in Western New York and beyond, to answer that call, with the knowledge that our Jesuit, Catholic mission and values will be our guide on the journey.”

“President-elect Steve Stoute brings a breadth of experience in higher education to Canisius College, an important ministry of the Society of Jesus,” said Rev. Joseph M. O’Keefe, SJ, provincial of the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus. ”He is a man of deep faith who will contribute greatly to the Catholic, Jesuit, Ignatian mission of the college. I look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

While at DePaul, Stoute served as the university president’s senior advisor. and helped implement the university's strategic plan, leading transformative projects and served as administrative liaison to the Board of Trustees.