Steuben Foods to invest $15 million in Elma plant

ELMA, N.Y. — The rise in sales of plant-based beverages is prompting Steuben Foods Inc. to invest more than $15 million in new equipment and renovations at its Elma plant.

The $15.6 million project will be aided by a $714,000 Empire State Development grant that was approved by the state agency’s directors Oct. 21.

Steuben reported a spike in sales for its milk, milk alternatives and broth-based products and is facing stiff competition from firms outside of New York state, including Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Farmland Dairy and Kerry Foods Inc. of Savannah, Ga.