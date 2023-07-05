Steps for Safety: Students push Kyra's Law to protect children

Students who participated want to see a law get passed in New York State to protect kids from abusive parents or guardians in custody cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland Hill High School students held an event called Steps for Safety, bringing attention to legislation they want to see passed.

They want Kyra's Law passed in New York State. It would protect kids from abusive parents or guardians in custody cases.

The law would mandate judges to consider past accusations of abuse or domestic violence. The goal is simply to put a child's safety first when deciding on visitation.

"Kyra Franchetti was killed in 2016, and Kyra's law would basically require training, mandated training for judges, and evaluators in child custody cases," teacher Daniel Scholz said.

Added Mia Mychajliw, a Cleveland Hill senior: "It shouldn't take tragedy to work to save children's lives, and that's why we are here today, because we have a voice, and we're using it for those who don't."

There is bipartisan support for the law.

"We want to show that kids matter, it's not just about protecting them but also enriching so they have a chance to grow into adults."

Students on Sunday morning collectively ran 23 miles while pushing a stroller with an Elmo doll in memory of 23 children — like 2-year-old Kyra on Long Island — who were killed by an abusive parent. Kyra's favorite toy was an Elmo doll.

According to the Kyra Franchetti Foundation website, it was founded by Jacqueline Franchetti in memory of her 28-month old daughter Kyra, who, in July 2016 during a court-sanctioned unsupervised visit, was shot twice in the back while she slept by her biological father, who then set his house on fire and killed himself.