Step Out Buffalo's 'Buffalo Flea' coming to Central Terminal next month

After canceling this event in 2020, it is making its debut June 25 and 26.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new flea market is making its debut in Buffalo this summer after a two-year delay because of the pandemic.

Step Out Buffalo is holding its Buffalo Flea at the Buffalo Central Terminal on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event costs $5 per person and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased on the Step Out Buffalo website.

The flea market will include local makers, collectors, artisans, music, food trucks, a beer garden, photo station and more.

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter will also be on site with a mobile adoption center with adoptable dogs and cats.

Additionally, the Tipsy Trailer will be at the market to serve themed cocktails out of their mobile bar.

Items sold will include vintage and new home items, apparel, jewelry, candles, specialty food, gifts and many more.

Step Out Buffalo has released the following list of confirmed vendors:

Travelers and Totes

The Buffalo News Store

Patrice Designs

Penelope's Treats

Cottage Bloom Candle Co.

Love the Buff

L&J Creations

bkindcity

LTcreated

Smokin Oak, Inc

Love Lake Valley

Donna’s Pepper Jelly & Jams

Little Buffalo Co.

Odd Fiction

Plak Art Plus

Midnight Bloom Emporium