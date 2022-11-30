Stefon Diggs gives early Christmas gift to 9-year-old

Last Thursday, Chandler Frapwell went to the Bills and Lions game in Detroit. He didn't expect the moment of a lifetime at his first Bills game ever.

DETROIT — The best Christmas gifts don't come wrapped in a box with a bow.

"Honestly I don't really know (if my parents can top the gift I already got from Stefon Diggs) because we got a signature, we got that really good moment. There's pretty much nothing else they need to do," said 9-year-old Chandler Frapwell who lives in Tampa.

Instead, they come from moments like the one Chandler Frapwell will always carry with him from the Lions, Bills game on Thanksgiving.

It's all thanks to the determination and creativity of his mom Gretchen Frapwell.

"I was really trying to make a special memory for (Chandler and his sister Genevieve's) first game," Gretchen Frapwell said.

"She made these signs and one of them said 'All I want for Christmas is to play catch Diggs,'" Chandler Frapwell said.

Diggs pulled him out of the stands and played catch with him on the field at Ford Field.

All 9-year-old Chandler Frapwell wanted for Christmas was to play catch with @stefondiggs. His gift came early this Thanksgiving & the moment has gone viral. More from Chandler on his new stardom & his parents' reaction tonight at 4 & 5 on @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/xDu41Dlx1z — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) November 30, 2022

"It was pretty much like a fast moment in time that I will never forget. In my mind, I was like oh my gosh, am I going to catch it? He told me to go run a route, am I going to catch it," Chandler Frapwell said.

"I was a little nervous that the ball was going to be too big for him but he definitely held onto it and he threw a pretty nice spiral down the sideline. Everybody was commenting how Diggs just instinctively toe-tapped to make sure he got both feet in bounds when Chandler threw the ball back to him," said Adam Frapwell, Chandler's dad and a Williamsville native.

That 37-second video has captured hearts everywhere even making it to the 9-year-old's hometown in Tampa.

"A bunch of schools noticed me at school yesterday," Chandler Frapwell said.

"We definitely had to teach him about 15 minutes of fame and humble pie," Gretchen Frapwell said.

After all, it's because Diggs was so humble.. that Chandler has a story to tell for the rest of his life.

"I think he's just a really good guy. A lot of other people, they don't really do that stuff," Chandler Frapwell said.

"It just takes ten minutes of his time but it's still something that we're talking about days and days later. We'll talk about this for years so it's an awesome thing he does," Gretchen Frapwell said.

That video, that moment, may have not been under the tree this year.

"When you see that expression on a child's face, even if it's not your own, it kind of just tugs at your heartstrings a little bit. If you have kids, you know there's nothing more you want for them than just to have that pure joy and happiness," Adam Frapwell said.