Steelbound franchise plan takes off with Las Vegas deal and in-room pour systems

The company, which operates locations in Ellicottville and Springville, will see its first franchise open in early July in Dunkirk.

LAS VEGAS — Steelbound Brewery and Distillery is expanding in and out of the region under a new franchise model.

That includes a signed deal in Las Vegas, with negotiations ongoing in Toronto and Brampton, Ontario, plus early discussions in Ohio.

The company, which operates locations in Ellicottville and Springville, will see its first franchise open in early July in Dunkirk at the Clarion Hotel Marina & Conference Center at 30 Lake Shore Drive.